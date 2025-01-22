Leading solicitors practice appoints new Director

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

One of West Yorkshire’s most longstanding solicitors practice, Wilkinson Woodward, is pleased to announce the promotion of James Hodgson to Director.

James, who lives in Halifax, joined the firm in 2010, after graduating at Lancaster University in Law and subsequently completing his Legal Practice Course at the College of Law in Manchester. He officially qualified as a Solicitor in 2012, specialising in employment law, probate and civil litigation.

During his 15 years at Wilkinson Woodward James has built an enviable reputation and is recognised across West Yorkshire for his legal expertise. Based in Halifax, he also works with clients in Huddersfield and Brighouse when required.

A pro-active member of the team, he frequently participates in Wilkinson Woodward’s community activities and is well known for playing a key role in organising the firm’s much loved annual quiz in support of Halifax charities.

James Hodgson

In his spare time James acts as the Secretary for Calderdale Tennis League. He is also a keen tennis player himself and has won several trophies including the Calderdale Men’s Singles, Calderdale Men’s Doubles and Calderdale Mixed Doubles tournaments.

Wilkinson Woodward’s Managing Director, Maureen Cawthorn, said, “We are delighted to appoint James as one of the practice’s Directors. Since joining Wilkinson Woodward over 15 years ago, he has not only demonstrated dedication but has become an integral part of the team. His work in the local community has also enabled the firm to support many local charities and initiatives.”

Commenting on his promotion, James said, “I am honoured to become a Director in one of West Yorkshire’s best-known solicitors practices. Since joining Wilkinson Woodward in 2010, I have made lifelong friendships with many colleagues as well as some clients. I am now looking forward to joining the Board of Directors and to working with the team for many years to come.”