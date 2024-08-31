Le Labo Victoria Quarter: New York perfume retailer announces opening date for first boutique in Leeds
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
New York brand Le Labo will be opening its first boutique in Victoria Quarter on September 14.
The debut 1, 500 sq ft shop will be spaced across four floors and will function like an open artisanal laboratory where fragrances will be freshly hand-blended and personalised for each customer.
Le Labo in Leeds will offer the brand’s core collection of 19 genderless perfumes and 12 candles, as well as sensorial formulas for body, hair and face, and its grooming line.
This boutique in Leeds embodies Le Labo’s New York City downtown lifestyle while incorporating Victorian era furnishings throughout as an homage to the building’s architecture.
It offers an immersive sensorial experience, allowing clients to explore the full collection of creations displayed on vintage furniture.
Owned by Estee Lauder, Le Labo stands for “the lab” (short for the laboratory) in French and was founded in 2006.
The company works with a community of craftspeople from flower harvesters, local farmers, candle pourers, and perfumers, to create fragrances to order.
Each hand-crafted fragrance is complete with a personalised label including the date and place of the formulation, as well as a message chosen by the client.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.