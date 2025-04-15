Law firm secures Lexcel stamp of approval

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Blacks Solicitors is celebrating achieving Lexcel accreditation, as the Yorkshire law firm demonstrates its continued commitment to high standards of practice and client care.

Awarded by The Law Society, the Leeds-based legal firm secured Lexcel England and Wales Accreditation in its first application for the prestigious legal practice quality mark.

Currently held by just 10 percent of the 10,000 UK law firms, the Lexcel accreditation ensures the firm continues to operate with excellence in key areas such as client care, compliance, risk management, and efficiency. It also signals to clients the firm's commitment to delivering a first class service.

Partner and Head of the Risk & Compliance team at Blacks Solicitors, James Ricketts, commented on the new accreditation: “This award is a testament to our culture of collaboration, innovation, and quality which we’ve spent years fostering, and we’re incredibly proud to be recognised for it. We’ve built a robust internal operational process, which we will continue to enhance and refine to achieve better outcomes and productivity, internally and for our clients.”

The Lexcel accreditation signifies that a law firm has met rigorous criteria set by the Law Society, including excellent training and support for junior staff and strong corporate social responsibility. This includes offering alternative routes into the legal profession. Blacks provides work experience to more than 50 students per annum, and runs in-school mentoring schemes.

Following an extensive three stage assessment process, the Blacks team was recognised for excellence in 14 areas of best practice.

Blacks Solicitors is a 32 partner firm providing a wide range of legal services to commercial and private clients in Yorkshire and across the UK. With more than 220 employees, the firm continues to go from strength to strength.

For more information on the accreditation visit www.lawblacks.com/company-awards/lexcel/ and to find out more about Blacks Solicitors, please visit www.lawblacks.com