Law firm opens 22nd Yorkshire office

A leading Yorkshire law firm headquartered in Leeds has opened its newest regional office, taking its total network of offices to 22.

Ison Harrison’s first office in Brighouse is located on Clifton Road and continues the firm’s expansion as it strengthens its community-focused legal services throughout Yorkshire.

Formerly home to the GMB Trade Union for over a decade, the new Brighouse office will be managed by Laura Walsh, who will lead a team offering a full range of legal services to individuals and businesses in the area.

Laura, a residential conveyancing expert with the firm, joined in 2019 and was previously an associate solicitorworking in residential conveyancing at Ison Harrison’s Huddersfield branch.

Charlotte Rackstraw, Jonathan Wearing and Laura Walsh.

Joining Laura at the new Brighouse branch is conveyancing assistant Charlotte Rackstraw who also relocates after spending 3 and a halfyears at the firm’s Huddersfield branch. Also part of the team is Holly Edwards, who trained with the firm and is a private client solicitor specialising in wills and probate.

As with all of Ison Harrison’s branches, the new Brighouse office will combine expert legal advice with a strong commitment to local communities.

Branch manager, Laura Walsh, said: “We’ve brought together a skilled and enthusiastic team here in Brighouse, and we’re excited to build a strong presence in the town. Opening this office marks an important milestone in Ison Harrison’s ongoing growth and allows us to connect closely with the local community, deliver a full range of legal services, and replicate the success we’ve seen across the wider Yorkshire region.”

Jonathan Wearing, managing director of Ison Harrison, said: “We are thrilled to be opening another office and especially proud to bring Ison Harrison’s services to Brighouse, the hometown of a few of our employees. The town has a vibrant community and strong local identity, which aligns perfectly with our ethos of being a truly local, accessible law firm. Our ongoing expansion is driven by our belief that people should have high-quality legal support on their doorstep whilst benefiting from the efficiencies that can come from being part of a much bigger outfit.”

The expansion into Brighouse follows a period of sustained growth for Ison Harrison, which became a 100% employee-owned business in 2022. Since transitioning to this model, the firm has almost doubled its turnover, opened six new offices and made individual profit distributions to employees totalling over £11,500 each.

The Brighouse office is now open for enquiries and appointments, offering a full range of legal services including family law, conveyancing, wills and probate, and personal injury, as well as commercial services for businesses.

Ison Harrison employs more than 360 staff across Yorkshire, offering the broadest range of legal services in the region.