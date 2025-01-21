Lantern expands team with strategic hires to strengthen market position

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Yorkshire-based debt management provider Lantern has expanded its team with two appointments as it strengthens its position in the credit servicing sector.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ian Davies and Sally-Anne Leppington joined the company this month, taking up the roles of Servicing & Partnerships Director and General Counsel respectively.

Ian joins Lantern with more than 20 years’ experience in the financial and credit management sector, having held Client Relationship Director and Sales & Commercial Director roles at Intrum.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As Servicing & Partnerships Director he will be tasked with managing and expanding the company’s key relationships, ensuring high-quality service delivery, and overseeing strategic collaborations.

Sally-Anne Leppington, General Counsel, Lantern

Meanwhile, Sally-Anne has built over two-decades’ worth of expertise, having held a role as Senior Legal Counsel at TransUnion.

Her role as General Counsel will see her manage legal matters within the company, ensure regulatory compliance, and support the business in its strategic decisions.

Paul Mason, Lantern CEO, said: “We have big ambitions for the business in 2025 where we will make a real difference to credit owners and their customers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Ian and Sally-Anne are major additions to our senior team and will increase our ability to succeed in this competitive market. ”

Ian Davies, Servicing & Partnerships Director, Lantern

Ian said: “Lantern has a growing reputation in the sector and I wanted to be part of the next chapter in the company’s history. Being flexible towards client needs through a partnership approach is central to its ambitions and that’s a natural role for me to fulfil.”

Sally-Anne added: “It’s essential that any provider of credit management services is a safe pair of hands, complying fully with all regulatory requirements. Lantern has an excellent track record in this area and I look forward to ensuring that remains the case.”

Lantern provides customer-focused solutions for individuals who are struggling with their financial obligations, supporting them with sustainable repayment options. Since 2008, Lantern has supported over 2.5 million people clear their debt, providing them with flexible solutions that work for them and winning awards for its customer service.