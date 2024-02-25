Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Konect 62, which comprises 375,000 square feet of "speculatively built logistics and industrial space", has three units available to rent.

The project is being led by joint venture partners Henderson Park and Cole Waterhouse.

It is being built on the site of a former colliery in Knottingley.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

So far, the first phase has been completed by builders McLaren Construction with designs by C4 Architects. Three units - which are 161,000, 151,000 and 61,000 square feet - have been made available to rent, alongside a 30-acre serviced plot.

Leaders said the plot could accommodate a number of options, including another 735,000 square foot unit.

It comes as a planning application has been submitted for the second phase of the development, which would bring forward a further 802,000 square foot of logistics and manufacturing space.

Phase one of the scheme has been completed.

Konect 62 has been built on the site of Kellingley Colliery which opened in 1959 and was the last deep mine in the UK when it closed its doors in 2015. Phase one will be capable of accommodating over 1,500 jobs with potential for an additional 1,000 plus in phase two.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The delivery of the first phase with McLaren Construction resulted in 1,350 people being inducted on the site with a combined total of 138,2000 work hours employed to deliver the buildings.

Speaking about the project on behalf of the joint venture partnership, David Nuttall, managing director of Industrial & Logistics at Cole Waterhouse, said: "McLaren has delivered an excellent first phase at Konect 62; the three units and 30-acre plot set the tone for the remainder of the site and firmly establish Konect 62 as a genuine business location.

"Twelve months ago, the site was featureless, and all traces of the former mine had been cleared. The change today is dramatic, and it is now a first-rate logistics park offering a variety of exiting units and build-to suit opportunities.