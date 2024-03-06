Knights adds four top lawyers to growing Leeds team

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Corporate partner Amy Woodfine and commercial partner Tori Lethaby bring a wealth of experience to the team, based at Majestic in the city centre, and join a growing team alongside employment lawyer Ian Abel and competition law specialist Ellen Huison.

Amy and Tori have moved from DWF and DLA respectively and are the latest in a flurry of new arrivals as Knights grows across its 23 offices nationwide.

Amy has more than 15 years of experience working with companies in all sectors on all types of corporate transactions, specialising in investments and mergers and acquisitions. Amy has a particular focus on technology and digital, plus recent experience advising clients in the wealth management and insurance broking markets.

L-R: Amy Woodfine, Ian Abel, Tori Lethaby and Ellen Huison

Tori has experience in private practice and in-house, specialising in all aspects of data protection and privacy law, having acted as Commercial Counsel for a government-owned organisation and head of legal and privacy for a group of companies in the automotive remarketing sector.

Their arrival coincides with the appointment of senior associate Ian Abel, whose employment law experience includes a stint in-house for NEC Japan.

Competition law specialist Ellen Huison has also bolstered the team in Leeds, bringing all areas of competition law, joining alongside leading EU and competition law Partner Neil Warwick OBE who joined Knights in Newcastle upon Tyne last month.

Tori Lethaby, partner at Knights, said: “My first few weeks at Knights have been great and a breath of fresh air, and I am looking forward to being part of the next stage of our growth.”

Amy Woodfine, partner at Knights, said: “I’m delighted to have joined Knights at what is clearly an exciting time of growth. It’s an ambitious legal business with big plans and it’s great to a part of it.”

The four new arrivals add to the comprehensive range of expertise Knights has to offer as the fastest growing, and largest, regional professional services business in the UK.

Victoria Mortimer, client services director at Knights, said: “Amy, Tori, Ian and Ellen are brilliant additions to our team, with great reputations across Yorkshire and the entire country. We’re set for further growth in Leeds this year and these great new arrivals will help us deliver on our plans.”