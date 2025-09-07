Knight Frank appointed as agents on prime Leeds office building

The Leeds office of global property consultancy Knight Frank has been appointed as the joint marketing agent for the recently refurbished Centura building in Wellington Street in the heart of the city’s professional district.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Landlords the Hillview Group have hired Knight Frank to work alongside fellow Leeds agents WSB to promote the 35,000 sq ft building.

The reception area has been transformed into an attractive meeting and break-out space with a business lounge, together with high-quality office suites.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Victoria Harris, associate in Knight Frank’s office agency team, commented: “This is a significant appointment for us and we are delighted to be marketing a building which has undergone such an attractive and hi-spec refurbishment.

The reception at Centura

“Centura boasts a fabulous location on the vibrant Wellington Street, opposite Wellington Place. The building now offers exceptional office space, providing businesses with the perfect blend of style, comfort and convenience, all designed with the interests of tenants foremost in mind.

“The magnificent new reception creating an unforgettable first impression. It sets the tone for the whole ambience of the building, underling the fact that Centura is more than just office space; it’s a reimagined workplace designed to inspire productivity, innovation, and connection.

“There is also secure on-site car parking available, with cycle storage, a drying room, lockers and showers, providing perfect end-of-journey facilities.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There is currently 6,280 sq ft of prime office space on first floor and 2,855 sq ft on the ground floor immediate available, following a recent letting of the other ground floor suite to Countrywide.

Apart from Countrywide, the other tenants at Centura are Schofield Sweeney, Mackenzie Stuart and Sandgate Systems.

A spokesman for the landlords added: “The combination of Centura’s location in the very heart of Leeds' prime professional district and its stunning refurbishment is irresistible and we are expecting strong interest in the remaining office space. With Leeds City Station just a short stroll away, along with easy access to the city's vibrant retail core, Centura offers unrivalled convenience for staff and visitors alike.

“We have appointed Knight Frank and WSB as they are both very active in the Leeds office market and we are confident that they will attract new occupiers for Centura on the back of the refurbishment works we have just undertaken.”