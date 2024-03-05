Kitson House Leeds: Huge Grade II listed property overlooking Roundhay Park sold as estate to be 'revitalised'
Kitson House, a huge Grade II listed property overlooking Roundhay Park, features stunning period features including a cast-iron staircase in its main hall.
It was sold to company Industruct Limited by estate agency Lambert Smith Hampton.
Nicholson House, which neighbours the property on the Elmete Hall estate, is also up for sale.
The 5,700 square foot Kitson House is currently used as offices, but the agency said that it has potential to be redeveloped, subject to planning permissions.
Matt Procter, a surveyor at Lambert Smith Hampton, said: “We are delighted to have found a new owner for this historic site in the heart of Roundhay.
“The sale of Kitson House underscored the appeal of heritage properties in desirable locations, and we look forward to seeing the property’s continued revitalisation along with the potential offered by the neighbouring Nicholson House.”