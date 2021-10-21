The Kirkstall Brewery Halls of Residence has been put up for sale by property agents Cushman & Wakefield.

Once the home of Kirkstall Brewery, the building was converted into a brewery by Thomas Walker in 1844.

The brewery changed hands several times before closing in 1983.

Leeds Metropolitan University (now Leeds Beckett University) purchased the building in the 1990s.

It has 828 student beds across 16 buildings.

Several of these buildings are Grade II listed.

A standard bedroom in the residence, with a shared bathroom, is £106 per week, according to the LBU website.

On the other end of the scale is the 'premium plus en-suite' which is around £158 per week.

In general, students live in shared flats with around five to six people in.

There is a specific building for mature students, who live by themselves or in flats shared with one other person.

Built along the Leeds-Liverpool canal, the residence is located near to the LBU Headingley Campus as well as amenities like Kirkstall Bridge Shopping Park, Morrisons and the stunning Kirkstall Abbey.

The former brewery also has its own on-site bar called The Vault and social space called The Snug, which is free to hire for students.

The 8.7 acre site has now been put up for sale with property agents Cushman & Wakefield.

Cushman & Wakefield said the current occupancy rate for the academic year is 55 per cent.

The agents said it is suitable for alternative uses but this would be subject to planning permission.