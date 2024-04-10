Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Italian company Kiko Milano has taken over the former Meal Deal venue in Central Arcade, which it hopes to transform into a beauty and cosmetic shop.

Founded in 1997 by entrepreneur and former Italian footballer Antonio Percassi, Kiko Milano is one of the leading beauty brands in the world.

Kiko Milano opened its first store in the city in 2014. The Trinity Leeds site permanently closed its doors a few years ago.

But the company now looks set to open in Leeds once again. Signs outside the former Meal Deal site, which was vacant ahead of the takeover, read that Kiko Milano is “opening soon”. Meanwhile, a licence for installing an illuminated fascia sign was put forward to Leeds City Council on February 26. Architecture firm GAD Design submitted the design and access statement on behalf of Kiko Milano.

Kiko Milano, an Italian cosmetic company, is opening in Leeds soon. Photo: National World

It said: “A new signage to advertise the shop is proposed on the upper fascia. The signage will feature back lit individual letters in white methacrylate with a lilac film applied to the front.

“The exterior/architecture of the upper part of the building will be maintained as existing and the works will not comprise any amendments to the existing structure. The position of the entrance door to the right side of the shopfront will be retained and the windows frames and glazing will be retained.

“The interior of the shop will include a digital display located inside the shop at approximately 380 mm from the glass line. The screen will be used to display the images of the advertisement campaign and promote sales and events.”