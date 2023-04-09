Promising to raise standards in the men’s hair industry, the salon offers a slick, professional service, complimentary drinks and extensive consultations - providing a luxury experience for men in Leeds. Founded by Paul Carrigan, who has worked in hairdressing for three decades, the group boasts two salons in David Lloyd leisure centres.

And Paul opened his first high street shop in Chapel Allerton earlier this year, with opulent décor, stylish seating and even a bar for customers to enjoy a leisurely drink before and during their appointment.

Paul, 50, told the Yorkshire Evening Post: “Over the last 10-15 years, barbering has split off and created its own path. But what I found when I looked at the industry is that traditional barbers don’t match the service level of hairdressers. The professionalism and customer service isn’t the same.

Paul opened his first high street salon, in Chapel Allerton, earlier this year (Photo: Tony Johnson)

“What I’ve created is a high-end experience - the decor is immaculate, everything’s done on an appointment basis, they get more time in the chair, a deeper consultation and you can have a drink or a coffee. It’s tailored towards a professional person who wants a professional service, people who want to pay a little bit more for the experience.”

The salon group’s name, Kidson, has a special story. It’s a tribute to his grandfather who served in the Yorkshire Regiment, and it’s also the middle name of one of Paul’s daughters.

With salons in David Lloyd leisure centres in Leeds and Cheadle, Greater Manchester, Paul opened his first standalone Kidson Hair salon in Gledhow Valley Road earlier this year - marketed at men who want something more than a 10-minute sitting.

“The response has been excellent,” Paul said. “I’ve got exactly the client base I’ve been looking for and it’s going down really well.

Paul Carrigan, 50, is the owner of Kidson Hair (Photo: Tony Johnson)

“They turn up and they expect professionalism, but the hair has got to come first. It’s not just about clippering it, it’s about understanding what they want to achieve. Once we’ve had a good consultation, we back it up with high-level hairdressing, a great finish and advice for them to look after their hair at home.

“There is a cost of living crisis and it is a difficult time for everybody. These treatments, for women and men, are still at the forefront of what’s important to people.”

Prices start at £18 for juniors and £25 for a men’s haircut – with an offer of £15 for all new Kidson clients. Paul has plans to expand the Chapel Allerton salon, as well as opening new sites across Leeds and Yorkshire and expanding his range of Kidson hair products.

The salons also have energy saving bulbs throughout, ecoheads on taps to reduce water consumption and use 100% recyclable packaging, cruelty free products, biodegradable towels and eco-friendly cleaning products.

Paul, who is now primarily based at the Chapel Allerton salon, said the best part of the job is watching his customers leave with a smile on their faces.

