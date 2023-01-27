Kidson, which has salons in David Lloyd clubs in Leeds and Cheadle, opened a new salon in Chapel Allerton earlier this month. The salon is offering complimentary first appointments to men who work in the NHS, which they say is in recognition of their hard work and the challenges they face.

The men’s hairdressing group offers a luxury salon experience for men, stepping away from the traditional barber shop ’10 minute visit’, and says it is dedicated to raising the standards in barbering. The new salon in Gledhow Valley Road has been fitted out with opulent décor, stylish seating and even boasts a bar for customers to enjoy a drink before and during their appointment.

Paul Carrigan, owner of Kidson, said: “Our salons are clean, uncluttered and many of our customers see them as a haven where they can get away from it all for half a hour or so, longer if they choose to stop for a complimentary ice cold beer or a warming cup of coffee.”

Luxury men's hairdressers Kidson has opened a new salon in Gledhow Valley Road, Chapel Allerton

The salon group’s name, Kidson, has a special story – it was Paul’s grandfather’s name who was in the Yorkshire Regiment, and is also the middle name of one of Paul’s daughters. Prices start at £18 for juniors and £25 for a men’s haircut – with an opening offer of £15 for all new Kidson clients – and free appointments for NHS workers on production of an NHS ID card.

Paul Carrigan added: “For many men, a visit to the barber is a rush job to squeeze in on a Saturday morning but we try to encourage our clients to set aside more time to give themselves a treat.

“Our client base is professional men looking for a first-class hairdressing experience where they can take some much-needed time out from their hectic lives. We recognise that NHS workers are very much at the top of the list of people who deserve a bit of ‘me-time’, so we’re delighted to introduce our services to men working in the NHS for free.”