Kendall’s Jewellers in Wetherby was established in 2018 by entrepreneur Elaine Lilley, who boasts 40 years experience in the jewellery industry. The shop quickly became a popular addition to the Wetherby high street, with Elaine and her dedicated team of staff praised for their personal service and exceptional quality.

Elaine has now announced the jewellers will shut down, as she has made the decision to retire. To celebrate its years of trading, the store is hosting a closing down sale which will see all jewellery reduced by 50%.

Elaine said: “I feel incredibly sad about closing Kendall’s in many ways, but it is a decision which has been on the cards for quite some time. After reassessing my personal priorities, I am ready to retire, spend more time with my family and start a new chapter”.

Kendall's Jewellers, founded by Elaine Lilley, is closing down as it launches a massive sale

The sale starts on Saturday April 1 at 10am and will continue until all stock is sold. All jewellery will be reduced by 50%, including diamond pieces, engagement rings, necklaces, coloured stone pieces, wedding rings, earrings, bracelets, pearl jewellery and more.

Starting out as an apprentice in Torquay, Elaine went on to work for luxury retailer Asprey’s of London. From there she went on to establish herself as a respected jeweller and business leader within Berry’s Jewellers, which has 11 stores, mostly in the north of England.

After more than 20 years and a directorship at the business, Elaine moved on to work in the senior management team at Brown’s Family Jewellers. She settled in Wetherby in 2018, when she set up a business of her own.

Elaine added: “In just five years I have established Kendall’s as a hugely successful business, and I am incredibly proud of what has been achieved by myself and the staff here. After building up a wonderful reputation and customer base, it has been difficult to reach the decision to close the business.