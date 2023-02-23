Kanto, located in Beeston, is a family-run business serving fresh and homestyle Asian food, influenced by the cuisines of the Philippines, Korea and Japan. It is predominantly takeaway, with limited seating options available for a relaxed and cosy dine-in experience.

The new independent eatery is a venture between dad and son Cezar Javier and Isaac Javier, two Leeds-based Filipino chefs who have worked across several kitchens in the region.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They have created an extensive and affordable menu of Asian appetisers, rice bowls and noodles, promising to serve Leeds some of the best delicacies Asian cuisine has to offer. From well-known classics such as Japanese-style Katsu curries to lesser-known delights such as Filipino Lechon Kawali pork chop, Kanto promises to be a place for Leeds diners to indulge in their favourites and discover new ones too.

Two dishes on offer at Kanto, the vegetable satay peanut curry, right, and, the Lumpia Shanghai dish, left.

Cezar said: “There are a lot of new Asian restaurants opening in Leeds but both affordability and quality food are hard to come by. Kanto Leeds will be a place where you can expect an eclectic mix of consistently delicious Pan-Asian style food at an accessible price for all.”

Isaac added: “Our food will be nourishing, unpretentious and packed full of flavour. Home cooked food that has been prepared with a lot of love. We hope it will be food that people will really want to eat, time and time again.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad