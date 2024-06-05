Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A furniture retailer is set to open its first outlet store in West Yorkshire this month.

sofa.com is opening at Castleford’s Junction 32 on Friday, June 7 and will aim to offer customers affordability and versatility. They will be in the 3,000sq ft of space formerly occupied by Pavers.

sofa.com is opening at Castleford’s Junction 32 on Friday, June 7

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

To celebrate the arrival of the store, for the first month of opening, in-store customers will be able to enter a competition, giving them the chance to win a jaw-dropping £1,000 worth of furniture from the new store.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ruth Newman, managing director at sofa.com, said: “We are excited to introduce Sofa.com to Junction 32, offering unique and beautifully handcrafted furniture at affordable prices. Junction 32 is the perfect place for our newest store – not least because of all the other great stores and how well loved the centre is by the local community.”