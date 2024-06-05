Sofa.com: Junction 32 in Castleford 'thrilled' to welcome furniture brand opening new store near Leeds
sofa.com is opening at Castleford’s Junction 32 on Friday, June 7 and will aim to offer customers affordability and versatility. They will be in the 3,000sq ft of space formerly occupied by Pavers.
To celebrate the arrival of the store, for the first month of opening, in-store customers will be able to enter a competition, giving them the chance to win a jaw-dropping £1,000 worth of furniture from the new store.
Ruth Newman, managing director at sofa.com, said: “We are excited to introduce Sofa.com to Junction 32, offering unique and beautifully handcrafted furniture at affordable prices. Junction 32 is the perfect place for our newest store – not least because of all the other great stores and how well loved the centre is by the local community.”
Darren Winter, centre director at Junction 32, said: “We are thrilled to welcome sofa.com to Junction 32. This new store is a fantastic addition to our diverse range of homeware retailers and with such a variety of styles, sizes, fabrics, and colours, we’re sure all our visitors will find the perfect pieces to enhance their homes.”
