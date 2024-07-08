Junction 32 Castleford: Every job opening at Yorkshire shopping outlet including Clarks shoe shop
Junction 32 is a popular outlet shopping village in Castleford near Leeds and is home to over 90 stores.
A host of new job openings have become available at the site including as a Sales Team Member at Clarks.
Any of these roles could prove perfect for someone looking for a fresh start or a student after a part-time job.
Contract: Part-time | 16-24 hours
Description: Responsibilities for this position will involve providing service and upselling, operating the till which includes processing refunds, and exceeding store KPIs.
Contract: Competitive salary
Description: As a brand ambassador, you will champion products and take pride in being part of a respected global name. Experience in a similar role would help, as would a flexible approach to hours.
Contract: £12.00 per hour
Description: The candidate will be customer focused, highly driven, flexible, and enjoy the challenge of working hard to achieve even the toughest targets.
