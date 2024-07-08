Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A host of new job openings have become available at a popular shopping outlet near Leeds.

Junction 32 is a popular outlet shopping village in Castleford near Leeds and is home to over 90 stores.

A host of new job openings have become available at the site including as a Sales Team Member at Clarks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Junction 32 is a popular outlet shopping village in Castleford near Leeds. Picture: Simon Dewhurst | Simon Dewhurst

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Any of these roles could prove perfect for someone looking for a fresh start or a student after a part-time job.

Contract: Part-time | 16-24 hours

Description: Responsibilities for this position will involve providing service and upselling, operating the till which includes processing refunds, and exceeding store KPIs.

Contract: Competitive salary

Description: As a brand ambassador, you will champion products and take pride in being part of a respected global name. Experience in a similar role would help, as would a flexible approach to hours.

Contract: £12.00 per hour