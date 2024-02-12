Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Junction 32 is a popular outlet shopping village in Castleford near Leeds and is home to over 90 stores with up to 60% off the RRP everyday.

A host of new job openings have become available at the site including Store Manager at Barbour. Any of these roles could prove perfect for someone looking for a fresh start or a student after a part-time job.

Junction 32 is a popular outlet shopping village in Castleford near Leeds. Picture: Simon Dewhurst

Contract: Temporary role

As a Store Manager you will motivate and lead by example to deliver the best service to customers and help exceed sales targets.

Contract: £10.42 per hour

You will be a natural promoter of customer service excellence, going out of your way to provide an exceptional sartorial Customer experience and to ensure that customers return time and time again.

Contract: Temporary role / 18 hours per week

To assist with and perform general store duties such as (but not limited to) housekeeping, stock replenishment, processing of sales, pricing, and merchandising.

Contract: Permanent / 8 hours per week

To also always provide a high level of customer service to set criteria, and to always act both professionally and as an ambassador for Denby.

Contract: 21 hours per week