Junction 32 Castleford: Every job opening at Yorkshire shopping outlet including Barbour and Denby
Junction 32 is a popular outlet shopping village in Castleford near Leeds and is home to over 90 stores with up to 60% off the RRP everyday.
A host of new job openings have become available at the site including Store Manager at Barbour. Any of these roles could prove perfect for someone looking for a fresh start or a student after a part-time job.
Contract: Temporary role
As a Store Manager you will motivate and lead by example to deliver the best service to customers and help exceed sales targets.
Contract: £10.42 per hour
You will be a natural promoter of customer service excellence, going out of your way to provide an exceptional sartorial Customer experience and to ensure that customers return time and time again.
Contract: Temporary role / 18 hours per week
To assist with and perform general store duties such as (but not limited to) housekeeping, stock replenishment, processing of sales, pricing, and merchandising.
Contract: Permanent / 8 hours per week
To also always provide a high level of customer service to set criteria, and to always act both professionally and as an ambassador for Denby.
Contract: 21 hours per week
The successful applicant’s duties will include sales and service, merchandising stock and presentation plus use of till and card machine.