Joint success for open-access rail operators at prestigious partnership awards

The UK's leading open access rail operators Lumo and Hull Trains enjoyed a successful evening at the Corporate Engagement Awards in London on Wednesday, securing a coveted Gold Award, four Silver and three Bronze awards.

The awards recognised the dedication of both companies to championing their local communities and leading the industry with innovative purpose-driven partnerships.

Hull Trains took home Gold in the Most Effective One Off Campaign category, thanks to a collaboration with the Yorkshire Wildlife Trust in a campaign that promoted positive mental health. Hull Trains was also recognised in three other award categories, also securing the Bronze award in the Most Effective One-Off Campaign category for a project which saw the operator create a ‘comedy carriage’ with Hull Comedy Festival. The operator collected the Silver award for Best PR and External Communications for the Comedy Festival and a further Bronze for Best Collaborative Approach for the Yorkshire Wildlife Trust campaign.

Lumo also enjoyed a highly successful night securing the Silver award for Most Effective One-Off Campaign for an innovative project displaying good luck messages for runners taking part in the Great North Run with Smart Outdoor, Silver for Most Innovative Collaboration for its partnership with the Metrocentre to drive down trespassing in the North East of England, Bronze for Best Execution for an accessibility and inclusion ‘Purple Tuesday’ campaign with a range of local partners, as well as a further Bronze for the Best Collaborative Approach recognising Lumo’s commitment to working with communities and local suppliers.

The Lumo and Hull Trains team with partners from the Yorkshire Wildlife Trust, CWA, Metrocentre and Go North East

The Corporate Engagement Awards is one of Europe’s leading celebrations of corporate partnerships, corporate sponsorships and corporate philanthropy. The programme shines a well-deserved spotlight on best practice and excellence in engagement strategies.

Richard Salkeld, Head of Communications and Partnerships at Lumo and Hull Trains, said: “I’m delighted that our work alongside valued community partners has been so successful and recognised in this way. It is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our teams and partners all along the East Coast route. These great projects show how purposeful partnerships can make a real difference; helping to enrich the lives of people and strengthen the places we serve. We are incredibly proud to share this success with our communities.”

Rachael Bice, Chief Executive at Yorkshire Wildlife Trust, said: “We’re delighted to see this recognition for what was a very important collaboration with Hull Trains. Spending time in beautiful wild places is proven to benefit our wellbeing and support mental health; we were so proud and delighted that our reserves were chosen to showcase that important relationship.”

Jon Mitchell who led the Yorkshire Wildlife Trust campaign, said: “This was an unbelievable campaign to be involved in. What really appealed to me right from the outset was that Hull Trains weren’t just focussed on self-promotion. They were keen to support customers and colleagues with mental health awareness and importantly also highlight some of the amazing natural habitats and wildlife conservation areas in East Yorkshire and Humberside, many of which I enjoy visiting myself.”

Gary Jennison, Creative Director of Hull Comedy Festival, said: “Creating a mini comedy festival at 125mph was certainly a first for us, as well as the wonderful people at Hull Trains who are passionate about creative storytelling. It was a joy to bring laughter to customers and our specially invited guests. Seeing this campaign secure recognition has given us a real boost as we head into final planning for the festival this year!”

This success follows a number of successes for Lumo and Hull Trains at the recent Communicate Lens Awards and Corporate Communications Awards.