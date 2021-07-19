Jobs boost for Leeds as building and project consultancy Paragon opens office

Paragon directors Robert Simpson (left) and James Onions

Paragon’s new office is located at Avenue HQ on East Parade and is led by director and shareholder, Robert Simpson, who has been with the consultancy for six years and lives in Leeds

Founded in 2009, Paragon employs around 140 people and has offices in London, Esher, Manchester, Bristol and Edinburgh.

A spokesman said: "Prior to joining Paragon, Robert was an associate director in the Leeds office of global real estate services firm Colliers International where he worked for 12 years.

"Robert has been joined in the new office by senior building surveyor, Tom Pitt, who was also hired by Paragon six years ago.

"They will be supported in expanding the Leeds office by the head of Paragon’s Manchester office, director and shareholder James Onions, who is also a Leeds resident. The consultancy anticipates recruiting for a range of building surveying, project management and cost management positions as the Leeds office expands."

"The office launch comes in direct response to growing client demand and new opportunities for Paragon throughout Yorkshire. The consultancy’s clients operating in the region include Legal & General, Select Group, APAM, Landsec, Northwood and Kinrise."

Commenting on the office launch, Robert Simpson, said: “Our work within Yorkshire has continued to expand both in terms of volume and remit so it makes perfect sense for us to open an office in Leeds.

“We have an established reputation for delivering commercially-focused advice in a way that’s straightforward and without waffle, so we will continue to grow our business in Yorkshire upon those firm foundations.”