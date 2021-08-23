Job opportunity provides solid foundation for Leeds site manager apprentice

Learners working at the Forging Futures campus at Kirkstall Forge.

CEG and construction partner BAM are seeking an apprentice site manager for the Globe Point development on Water Lane in Leeds.

The 37,800 sq ft seven-storey building on Globe Road is set to provide the highest quality office accommodation for 400 people, as well as ground floor food and drink.

Lucinda Yeadon, community liaison manager at CEG, said: “This is a fantastic opportunity for an apprentice wanting to get into the construction trade. We’re working with our partners EN:Able Futures to support the apprentice and are keen to find an enthusiastic local recruit.

“They will benefit enormously from the opportunity as Globe Point is set to raise the benchmark in terms of quality, occupant wellbeing and sustainability, with unrivalled design and specification.”

Julie Deeley, director of operations at EN:Able Futures, said: “As the apprentice employer we work with each individual on a regular one-to-one basis ensuring each candidate has all the support, training and qualifications they need for working in a construction-based environment.”

Simon Sutcliffe, construction director at BAM said “BAM is committed to having a positive impact on the communities where we work and through this Apprentice scheme we are able to give local people the opportunity to gain the experience and skills they need for a career in the construction industry. We can’t wait to welcome our new apprentice to our Globe Point site and make them part of the BAM team”.

They will have the opportunity to learn skills in contractor supervision, health and safety, cost and quality control, personnel management and environmental management. Previous experience in construction is welcomed.

