Jet2.com and Jet2holidays champion apprentices this National Apprenticeship Week

As official supporters of National Apprenticeship Week 2025 Jet2.com and Jet2holidays are celebrating the annual event with a week-long series of activities from 10th – 16th February 2025.

This includes a visit to NSPCC’s Leeds hub, one of the companies’ charity partners, followed by a Bright Sparks ideas club in which Jet2 apprentices will explore potential ways for the charity’s Childline service to attract new volunteers.

In addition, the leading leisure airline and UK’s largest tour operator will be attending the Leeds Apprenticeship Recruitment Fair on Wednesday 12th February to promote their apprenticeship opportunities, as well as encouraging apprentices to return to their schools and colleges to deliver career talks. To raise awareness around the benefits of apprenticeships, the company will be also hosting webinars providing information, advice and guidance.

Jet2.com and Jet2holidays currently employ over 200 apprentices across Customer Service, Engineering, Finance, Operations Control, Ground Operations, HR, IT, Marketing, Procurement, Planning and Product, all of which are working towards their industry recognised qualifications with a view to progress into permanent roles or to support their career development within the organisation.

For further information on Jet2.com and Jet2holidays’ apprenticeship programmes, please visit: jet2careers.com/emerging-talent-careers/apprenticeships/