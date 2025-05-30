JCT600 recruitment drive will create new and exciting vacancies at Bradford Audi repair centre

JCT600 has announced the creation of additional jobs at a new Audi Authorised Repair Centre that will be based at the company’s existing Sticker Lane site, adding to the existing 60-strong workforce at the site that already repairs and services BMW, MINI, Maserati and Lotus brands.

The new full-time roles include Audi-accredited technicians, parts specialists and service hosts, and will boost the firm’s overall workforce to over 2,200 across its 50 dealerships and workshops, including over 400 in Bradford where its head office is also located.

Across JCT600’s locations and its 19 brands, the business currently has a number of vacancies, from customer service and sales roles to qualified technicians, as part of the firm’s strategic focus on investment in its people. Details of how to apply for any of the company’s Bradford vacancies can be found https://careers.jct600.co.uk/.

“JCT600 is a family business, and its ambitions for growth across the group depend on its people more than anything else. Sticker Lane is where it all started back in 1946, and we’re proud to be adding another brand to our historic site in Bradford, where JCT600 has been based for almost 80 years,” said Joe Wood, head of Audi aftersales at JCT600.

“We work closely with Audi across numerous other sites and, following the closure of the brand’s previous dealership here in the city, we were approached to provide aftersales support for Audi customers in Bradford. Our scale across the region with Audi offers real opportunities to candidates who would like to grow and develop with the Audi brand.” he added.

Founded in 1946, JCT600 has grown to become one of Yorkshire’s largest family-owned businesses, representing 17 of the world’s leading car brands, and two of its own brands; JCT600 Approved and JCT600 Accident Repair Centre. With over 50 dealerships within Yorkshire and the North East, Derbyshire and Lincolnshire, JCT600 is dedicated to putting customers first by offering excellent service for those looking to buy or service a new car or van.