JCT600 has applied for planning permission to develop two parcels of land at One City West Business Park, off the Beeston Ring Road. The car dealers, who are headquartered in Bradford, say the centre would be a “regional focal point” for drivers of “high-end” vehicles in need of service.

Its application to Leeds City Council also says it would complement the neighbouring Porsche and Ferrari dealerships on the business park, which lies between Gelderd Road and The Boulevard. The facility would also specialise in the repair and maintenance of electric vehicles (EVs).

A planning statement submitted on JCT600’s behalf, read: “The scheme will expand the existing car sale operation here, creating a focal point for the repair and preparation of specialist vehicles. The jobs associated with the proposal will be highly skilled and well paid. The facilities will serve a range of high-end marques, with a quality ofdevelopment intended to reflect their brand positioning. The scheme forms a key element of JCT600’s commitment to the transition towards EVs.”

Image: Google/LDR

The applicants say 27 new full-time jobs will be initially created if the proposal gets the green light, with a further 10 posts potentially emerging in future. The One City West Business Park was originally conceived as an office-led development when it was built in the 1990s. But the applicants’ planning statement said that office buildings on the site have never been fully let.

One of the parcels of land JCT600 intends to develop is vacant, while the other is currently used for car parking. A decision on whether or not to approve the plans will be made by council planners in the coming months.