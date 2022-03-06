Jay's Desserts to open in Leeds today - with 50 per cent off whole menu for 48 hours

Junaid Hussain, 24, opened Pizza Pizza in 2021 and went viral after offering free pizzas to customers.

His latest venture sees him open dessert takeaway Jay's Desserts on the same parade of shops on Dib Lane, Oakwood.

Due to open on Sunday March 6 at 12pm, Junaid has pledged to offer 50 per cent off the entire menu for customers in Leeds.

Speaking to the YEP, he said: "Last year I opened Pizza Pizza which was a huge success.

"The support we've received from the local area has been amazing.

"So I decided on the same parade this year I'm opening up a dessert bar, Jay's."

