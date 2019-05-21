Jamie Oliver's Leeds restaurant at risk after chain files for administration and 1,300 jobs under threat

Have your say

Jamie Oliver's restaurant chain Jamie's Italian has appointed administrators, putting as many as 1,300 jobs at risk.

Jamie's in Leeds is at risk

Jamie's Leeds restaurant is based in Park Row in Leeds city centre.

A description of the business on Jamie's website says: "Jamie's Italian restaurant in Leeds stands proud in the heart of the city centre, just moments from the Trinity shopping complex and the train station.

"Our Leeds restaurant is a design classic, incorporating original features, such as the ornate ceilings, with an elegant but rustic feel. It's the perfect spot for every occasion whether it's a quick bowl of pasta in your lunch break or an Italian-style family meal.

"Our upstairs space is also a great setting for parties and can be booked for up to 80 people – give us a call to find out more."

The eatery boasts a three and a half star rating on Tripadvisor, ranking it at 447 out of 1,608 restaurants.