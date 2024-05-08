Jacqui is back in the city with new role at Zenko Properties

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Jacqui, who brings more than 18 years’ experience to the newly created role, said: “I worked with Leeds city living pioneer, Jonathan Morgan, for more than five years at Morgans City Living, which was ultimately sold to Linley & Simpson, and then retired and moved to Cumbria.

“I really missed working in property in Leeds however, and when the opportunity arose to work at Zenko Properties, I jumped at it. It’s such an exciting time for the business and with new, bigger offices opening in the heart of Leeds city centre, I’m really looking forward to the challenges that lie ahead and to playing my part in the growth of what is a very ambitious, but grounded team.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Partner, Jonathan Morgan said: “Jacqui played an integral role during her time at Morgans, and her unmatched experience levels and unique skill sets will free up Zenko’s directors, and specifically managing director, Tobias Duczenko, to focus on business growth, whilst Jacqui takes care of the day-to-day business operations. Jacqui was our first choice for the role, and we’re delighted to have her on board.’’

Jonathan Morgan, Jacqui Pringle and Tobias Duczenko from Zenko Properties.

Managing director, Tobias Zenko, said: “We aim to become the go to residential agent of choice in Leeds city centre and bringing Jonathan and now Jacqui into the business will help us to achieve this ambition. We have an impressive reputation in the city centre market for being a reliable and first-rate lettings agent and property manager, and currently manage more than 700 properties, as well as offering residential sales and specialist property investment services’’.