Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Longer lorries to be allowed on Britain’s roads under new laws
Catherine Tate will announce UK Eurovision points on Saturday
Student doctors told to skip university to solve the NHS staff crisis
How Netflix subscriptions could help people on the property ladder
Jury finds Donald Trump sexually abused writer
Allergy sufferers hit with warning as epi pens recalled by government

IWC Schaffhausen Leeds: Luxury Swiss watchmakers to open first standalone shop in city centre

A luxury Swiss watch retailer is set to open a new shop in Leeds city centre.

Abbey Maclure
By Abbey Maclure
Published 11th May 2023, 04:45 BST- 1 min read

IWC Schaffhausen has taken over the former H.Samuel store in Briggate, after the jewellery chain moved to the adjacent unit formerly occupied by Zara Home. Global chain IWC is already stocked in Berry’s Jewellers in Leeds, but the new site is set to be its first standalone site in the city.

Planning permission to install two new shopfronts with two new entrances was approved at the end of last year. In the application, developers said: “The proposed store is for the retail of both fine watches and jewellery and the layout and finishes are designed to reflect a feeling of quality.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

IWC Schaffhausen stocks luxury Swiss watches, including its signature pilot watches, as well as straps, bracelets and cufflinks. Signs have now gone up outside the building on 50 Briggate, which read the shop is ‘opening soon’.

IWC Schaffhausen is set to open soonIWC Schaffhausen is set to open soon
IWC Schaffhausen is set to open soon
Related topics:LeedsJewellersPlanning permission