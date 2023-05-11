IWC Schaffhausen has taken over the former H.Samuel store in Briggate, after the jewellery chain moved to the adjacent unit formerly occupied by Zara Home. Global chain IWC is already stocked in Berry’s Jewellers in Leeds, but the new site is set to be its first standalone site in the city.

Planning permission to install two new shopfronts with two new entrances was approved at the end of last year. In the application, developers said: “The proposed store is for the retail of both fine watches and jewellery and the layout and finishes are designed to reflect a feeling of quality.”

IWC Schaffhausen stocks luxury Swiss watches, including its signature pilot watches, as well as straps, bracelets and cufflinks. Signs have now gone up outside the building on 50 Briggate, which read the shop is ‘opening soon’.