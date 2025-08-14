Ison Harrison celebrates five short listings at Yorkshire Legal Awards 2025

Yorkshire law firm Ison Harrison has been shortlisted in five categories at this year’s prestigious Yorkshire Legal Awards, underlining the firm’s reputation for excellence, client care and sector-leading expertise.

This builds on last year’s success, which saw the employee-owned firm shortlisted for four awards in total, winning two overall in the residential property and personal injury and clinical negligence categories.

For 2025, the firm is a finalist for Trainee of the Year, Medium Firm of the Year, Private Client, Residential Property, and Personal Injury and Clinical Negligence.

The Yorkshire Legal Awards bring together the region’s legal community to recognise outstanding achievement across a wide range of practice areas. An independent panel of judges reviews entries, assessing professional excellence, client service, innovation, and community contribution.

Gareth Naylor (left) and Richard Coulthard (right) of Ison Harrison

Being recognised in such diverse categories reflects the breadth of Ison Harrison’s capabilities and its commitment to delivering quality legal services across multiple disciplines. The nomination for Medium Firm of the Year highlights the firm’s continued growth, strategic development and its strong reputation in the Yorkshire region, while the Private Client and Residential Property shortlistings recognise its dedication to helping individuals and families through key life moments. The Personal Injury and Clinical Negligence category acknowledges the firm’s work in achieving justice for clients facing life-changing circumstances. The Trainee of the Year nomination showcases the investment Ison Harrison makes in nurturing the next generation of legal talent.

With a regional team headcount of over 350, Ison Harrison has solidified its position as a regional legal powerhouse with 23 offices across Yorkshire.

Richard Coulthard, director and head of commercial at Ison Harrison, said: “We are extremely proud to be recognised across five categories at the Yorkshire Legal Awards. This achievement is testament to the talent, dedication and expertise of our teams who consistently go above and beyond for our clients. Each shortlisting represents countless hours of hard work and the shared commitment of everyone at Ison Harrison to provide the highest quality legal advice. It is also a celebration of our culture, which prioritises collaboration, integrity and community engagement.”

Managing director Jonathan Wearing added: “To be shortlisted in such a wide range of categories shows the depth of skill and dedication across the firm. We are delighted to see the recognition for our private client and property teams, as well as our injury and negligence specialists, and to have one of our trainees nominated is particularly rewarding. We have always placed people at the heart of our business, our clients, our colleagues and our communities, and these nominations are a reflection of that ethos.”

The winners of the Yorkshire Legal Awards will be announced at a black-tie ceremony at New Dock Hall in Leeds on October 9. The event will bring together leading legal professionals from across the region to celebrate success and showcase the best of Yorkshire’s legal sector.