A Leeds shop has been named the best motorcycle dealer in the UK as it scooped a prestigious national award.

Iron City Motorcycles, which is based at the Wellington Road Industrial Estate, was named 'Dealer of the Year 2023' by industry paper Motorcycles News.

The business opened its first Harley Davidson dealership in the city back in 2012, before opening another branch in Gateshead four years later.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stocking a range of Harley Davidson motorcycles as well as clothing and accessories, it is a one-stop shop for enthusiasts. The Leeds shop also holds regular events for riders in the city, including a recent birthday party which featured BBQs, fire eaters and tattooists.

The team at Iron City Motorcycles, which is based at the Wellington Road Industrial Estate in Leeds and was named 'Dealer of the Year 2023' by industry paper Motorcycles News. Photo: Iron City Motorcycles.

Sohail Khan, the company's Managing Director, said: "We are absolutely delighted to win this award. Many members of staff have been with us for years and it is down to their attitude that makes Iron City Motorcycles such a friendly and welcoming place.

"We are a dealership where everyone knows your name, making it a real family environment. And we don’t care what you ride, everyone is welcome.

"A dealership is only as good as the people around it and I am delighted to say that I work with the very best people. This award is recognition for them, their great attitude and hard work.”