Inspirational broadcaster Andrea McLean to headline charity event in Hull and East Yorkshire

Following the success of last year’s inaugural event, which raised an impressive £30,000, The Sailors’ Children’s Society and HEY Smile Foundation have announced the return of the highly anticipated Ladies’ Lunch. Taking place on Friday, 7th March 2025, at the DoubleTree by Hilton Hull, this year’s event promises to be bigger and better, with over 500 of the region’s top businesswomen—and some men—expected to attend.

This year’s guest speaker has now been announced as the renowned Andrea McLean, a celebrated British broadcaster, author, speaker, and media coach. With a 24-year career that includes hosting ITV’s award-winning show Loose Women and interviewing global icons like Oprah Winfrey, Beyoncé, and Michael Bublé, Andrea will bring her unique energy and insight to inspire and entertain the audience.

Returning to lead the charity auction is Caroline Hawley, familiar to many as an antiques expert from BBC’s Bargain Hunt. The auction, alongside new and exciting surprises, will aim to surpass last year’s fundraising total, ensuring the event remains a standout occasion in the region’s social calendar.

Natasha Barley, CEO of Sailors’ Children’s Society, said: “We’re thrilled to bring the Ladies’ Lunch back for its second year. The overwhelming support we received last year has inspired us to make this year’s event even more memorable. Andrea McLean is a fantastic addition, and with Caroline Hawley returning, we’re confident we’ll raise vital funds to support our work with disadvantaged children. This event is about celebrating women’s achievements and fostering a sense of community, all while making a real difference.”

Tessa Wray, Head of Partnerships at HEY Smile Foundation, added, “The Ladies’ Lunch is a shining example of what can be achieved when two charities come together with a shared purpose. Last year’s event was a testament to the generosity and spirit of our community, and we’re excited to build on that success. With Andrea McLean as our guest speaker and an audience filled with inspiring individuals, this event will not only raise funds but also continue to champion collaboration and empowerment.”

Last year’s event drew a crowd of 300, and with two months to go, this year’s event is on track to have over 500 attendees. The Ladies’ Lunch is solidifying its reputation as a must-attend event. With surprises in store to build on the momentum of last year’s success, attendees can expect an afternoon of inspiration, fun, and philanthropy.

For more information about the event, including sponsorship opportunities, table reservations, and donations for the auction and raffle, please contact:

Tessa Wray at HEY Smile Foundation or Fran Lane at Sailors’ Children’s Society