Innes England wins five-year Co-op contract boost

Leading commercial property agency Innes England has secured a major contract extension with long-standing client The Co-operative Group following a successful competitive tender process.

The five-year instruction sees Innes England continue its work managing a significant part of the leading convenience retailer’s commercial estate, with the firm now overseeing around 400 properties across the retailer’s newly-formed northern region. This expanded area covers the North East, North West, Yorkshire and the Humber, and Wales.

Innes England has acted on behalf of Co-op for more than two decades and previously managed the retailer’s eastern region, covering the East and West Midlands and East of England. The new instruction builds on that successful track record and enduring relationship.

Matt Howson, the director at Innes England who leads the contract, said: “This is a really significant win for the business and one we’re incredibly proud of. We’ve worked closely with the Co-op for many years, and this new appointment reflects the strength of that relationship and the quality of the service we’ve consistently delivered.

“We’re looking forward to continuing to support the Co-op as part of its northern region portfolio, providing strategic property advice, asset management and building consultancy services. Our work includes overseeing a diverse range of assets, advising on acquisitions and disposals, managing lease events, and ensuring properties are well-maintained.”

Innes England has offices in Birmingham, Derby, Nottingham, and Leicester and manages sales, lettings, investments, disposals and acquisitions of all commercial property including office, retail and industrial.

For more information on Innes England and its other services, visit here: innes-england.com