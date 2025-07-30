New figures show 39% of people in workless households in Yorkshire and The Humber are not working due to illness or disability. The data from ONS suggests that chronic health conditions, rather than lack of jobs, are the dominant barrier to employment in the region.

The findings, based on ONS Household Annual Population Survey data for 2024, show that more than 4 in 10 people living in workless households are not actively job-seeking because they’re long-term sick or disabled. In some regions, this figure is over 50%.

This emerging crisis is especially stark in:

Northern Ireland , where 50.6% of people in workless households report long-term sickness as the reason for not working.

, where of people in workless households report long-term sickness as the reason for not working. Scotland and Wales , both at over 43% .

and , both at over . North West England, where 43% cite long-term sickness, compared to just 10% unemployed.

In Yorkshire, Sickness Keeps More People Out of Work Than Unemployment

By contrast, the proportion of people not working due to unemployment is significantly lower, as little as 5.9% in Northern Ireland and just 6.5% in Wales.

Where Sickness Is Driving Worklessness the Most

The latest ONS figures show stark regional differences in the impact of long-term sickness on employment. While health is the number one reason for economic inactivity nationwide, some parts of the UK are hit much harder than others.

Reason for not working for people living in workless households Area name Sick/disabled Northern Ireland 50.6 Scotland 43.4 Wales 43.3 North West 43 North East 41 West Midlands 40 United Kingdom 39.2 Yorkshire and The Humber 39 East Midlands 38.8 London 38 South West 33.7 South East 33.3 East of England 32.8

Northern Ireland has the highest proportion of people in workless households citing sickness or disability as the reason they’re not working — at 50.6%, this is more than half of all cases. High rates are also seen in Scotland (43.4%), Wales (43.3%), the North West (43.0%), and the North East (41.0%). These contrast sharply with regions like the East of England (32.8%), South East (33.3%), and South West (33.7%), where the figures are notably lower.

The Role of Employers: Prevention Starts at Work

With long-term sickness now the leading cause of worklessness in many regions, the case for preventative workplace health support has never been stronger.

