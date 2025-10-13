Hunt to find Yorkshire's best plumber

Entries open

A brand-new awards scheme designed to celebrate excellence in plumbing has officially opened for entries on 1st September 2026 and is calling on the top plumbers in Yorkshire & the Humber to enter.

In its inaugural year, at least 11 regional awards will be available for UK’s best plumbers to win.

Bringing home the title of Best Plumber in Yorkshire has the potential to give plumbers a huge reputational boost that could transform their business. Everyone shortlisted will also be welcomed into a tight-knit community of top-tier plumbers.

Plumbers across Yorkshire & the Humber are being encouraged to enter now. Entry is online via the awards’ website.

All plumbers will be asked to provide details of their training and qualifications, how they go above and beyond for customers, and examples of their work together with the products they choose and reasons why.

This entry process allows judges to understand how each plumber works, what’s important to them and how they stay on top of ever-changing legislation to enable them to provide the best service to their customers.

All projects involving a domestic property can be entered, and judges welcome images and any more supporting evidence that plumbers may have to enhance their entry.

Entries officially opened on September 1 2025 and close on January 31 2026. To be eligible, plumbers must be 18 years old or over and hold an NVQ 2 or 3 in England, Wales and NI or an SNVQ3 only in Scotland as a minimum.

Those who put forward their names could become the first ever national winner of The Plumber Awards and enjoy exclusive prizes from big-name brands including Polypipe Building Products, CT1 and the CIPHE and more sponsors who will be announced soon.

The winner will be crowned on stage at InstallerSHOW 2026, held at the NEC in Birmingham in June 2026.

Do you know someone who should enter, or would you like to enter yourself? More information on entries and sponsorship is available online here or by contacting the organisers on 0161 871 1188.