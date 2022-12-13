Hundreds flock to new café launched by Yorkshire brothers to try 'big boy breakfast'

Reece Barr, 27 and his brother Jordan, 29, have set up the ‘Barr and Grill’ eatery in Stanningley, Leeds.

The business has quickly racked up followers across the city – with many leaving positive reviews and sharing their favourite items from the belly busting menu.

Reece and Jordan offer a carvery option with different meats and huge breakfast deals in a morning.

They recently went viral after announcing their initiative to give away food to the elderly each evening from service leftovers.

Now, Reece told the Yorkshire Post how excited the pair were for their quick success and plans for the future.

He said: “We serve breakfast from 7 am till 2pm and carvery from 12pm till 4pm seven days a week.

"Our carvery is £6 for small, £8 for regular and £10 for large

“We also do a big boy breakfast that is £8 with unlimited tea and toast.

“We also give all of our left over food to people in need and the local elderly which can be collected or I deliver personally myself.”

The café has been earning rave reviews since the launch last month.

One customer said: “Called in for breakfast, food is perfectly cooked, quality food, good service and clean, can’t recommend enough.”

The site was formerly a popular cafe but has been transformed by the brothers with a new layout and design.

They share their food options across social media with many praising the low prices.

In a recent post, Reece made his generous offer to hand out leftovers to support the local community.

The post quickly went viral.

It read: “We have more or less sold everything today we have a couple of meals that we can make up for anyone who is struggling and needing a free meal!

“Anyone know of anyone in need or elderly that may be in need of a meal please feel free to call in or message me privately and if your local I will bring to you no problem.

“Wouldn’t want to waste anything when someone might need it.”