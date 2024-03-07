Hull Trains reinforces its commitment to equality and diversity ahead of International Women's Day

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The company has already been recognised nationally for its approach, named as the Top Employer of the Year at the Women in Rail Awards, in recognition of its inclusive culture that specifically focuses on female talent attraction and retention.

Hull Trains works hard to increase its female workforce, with latest figures showing a male (51 per cent)/female (49 per cent) ratio across its operation, with 27 per cent of all train drivers female – well above the industry average of 6.5 per cent.

In addition, 19 per cent of all employees take advantage of flexible working opportunities, another way in which the company creates opportunities for team members from all backgrounds.

Hull Trains Service Delivery Director, Lou Mendham, said: “As an open access operator Hull Trains has championed equality and diversity for more than 23 years. We are proud to continue to celebrate the roles and contribution our colleagues make to even better reflect the communities across our region and the customers we are delighted to serve.”

The Hull Trains team come from all walks of life and deliver a wide range of services in a variety of roles for the services operating on the East Coast Main Line, serving communities in Beverley, Cottingham, Hull, Brough, Selby, Doncaster, Retford, Grantham and Stevenage with London King’s Cross.

Emma Ramsden, Driver has been with Hull Trains for 17 years, said: “There is a real opportunity for progression for all at Hull Trains, I’m very proud to have developed my career here.”

Steph Young, Onboard Manager has also been with the business for 17 years, said: “I really enjoy that we’re one big family. Everybody sticks together and supports each other. It’s a great company to work for.”

Onboard Manager, Amber Barnes has been with the business for almost nine years, said: “I really enjoy working for Hull Trains because no two days are ever the same and there’s a real community feel to the organisation. I really enjoy working with different types of people every day.”

Onboard Host, Sue Franklin has nine years’ experience, added: “For me it’s so exciting to see the continued expansion and the opportunities that come with that. The people are the best thing about the company.”