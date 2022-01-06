Huge recruitment fair for jobs at Leeds Bradford Airport - all you need to know

The event will take place on Saturday January 8 at the Aviation Academy, near the near the Multiflight Café in Yeadon, Leeds.

Representatives from a range of LBA’s divisions will be on hand from 10am to 2pm to talk to prospective candidates from across the region with over 100 career opportunities available at Yorkshire’s airport.

Roles on offer include security, terminal operations, human resources, fire operations and cleaning.

Leeds Bradford Airport hosts its annual recruitment fair this weekend - with more than 100 opportunities for jobs available.

Representatives from Leeds Bradford Airport’s business partners will also be in attendance at the event to discuss job opportunities.

These partners include: Jet2 and Jet2holidays, Swissport, Up & Away Aviation Services, SSP Group and Greggs.

Carol Burrows, Human Resources Director at Leeds Bradford Airport, said: “Our annual recruitment fair is a great opportunity for people to find out what a career in aviation can do for them. We’re excited to meet the next generation of LBA employees over the weekend and encourage all of those interested to attend.”

Although there is no need to pre-register attendance, due to COVID-19 protocols, LBA asks all visitors to the event to provide proof of a negative lateral flow test upon arrival.

Masks will also be required to be worn throughout the event.

The recruitment fair will be paperless, so visitors are asked to have an electronic version of their CV available on their smart phones to upload.

Free parking will be available on the day next to the Multiflight Café (LS19 7UG), located at the south of the airport.

Successful applicants will undergo a criminal record check (CRB), a five-year employment and background check and they must have been a UK resident for a minimum of three years to obtain Government clearance.