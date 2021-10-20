Huge Leeds United fan entrepreneur sells more than 4,000 pairs of customised trainers as business booms

Keilan Kogut - who is just 23 years old - told the YEP he struggled in school and at University and decided to drop out without a degree, with his career plans at a halt.

Keilan, from Pudsey, has always had a huge passion for trainers and had many pairs which were starting to look tattered and ruined.

During his time at University, he decided to start cleaning and dying the shoes to be able to continue wearing them.

When he realised how much he loved the end result, the idea sparked in his head to set up his own little business doing the same for other people.

However, what was originally a bedroom desk business to help out friends who wanted customised trainers has now turned into a global success.

The business - 'Adikoggz trainer customisation' - is now run from a Pudsey based office.

Keilan has since sold thousands of pairs of trainers to customers as far as Australia and New Zealand and he is often recognised at Elland Road by fans of his work.

His dad Dean, 56, has even quit his own job to work alongside Keilan in his thriving venture, such is the demand for their trainers.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with the YEP, Keilan said he has big plans for his business and hopes to sell thousands more pairs in the coming years.

He said: "I can't really believe what has happened with it.

"I never expected any of this at all.

"I just started doing it for mates originally and then it went from there.

"We now have more than 27,000 followers and have shipped trainers all over the world."

Keilan said he really struggled at school.

He was born prematurely weighing just one pound and Keilan said the long-term affects resulted in him losing focus and drive in class.

"I have not had an easy road with all the issues being premature leads to", Keilan said.

Not to be deterred, Keilan attended University to study ICT and Networking Support.

Keilan said he didn't realise how vital these skills would be for his venture after he dropped out of the course in the second year due to the rapidly growing business.

He has sold customised trainers to New York, Barcelona and many other major cities across the world.

Keilan said: "We have shipped all over the world to places such as New Zealand and Argentina, Falkland island, New York and Barcelona.

"We have pretty much shipped everywhere you can think of.

"I even have a live map feature which allows me to track exactly where all the orders are shipped to, it looks crazy when you go through it."

Keilan said he has started to be recognised at Elland Road and in Leeds city centre by customers or fans of his designs.

He said: "When I go into Leeds I see multiple people at the games in my shoes.

"It is a great feeling."

Eager to continue the success of his business, Keilan has added multiple aspects to his work.

He said: "We do cleaning of the footwear as well.

"We customise, dye and fix trainers.

"I am so lucky that my passion has lead to my full time job.

"I love it."