Huge discounts at Mothercare Leeds as 'everything must go' sale launched
Mothercare has launched its 'everything must go' sale in Leeds today as the company prepares to close all 79 stores in the UK.
Prices will be slashed at the Leeds store, on Crown Point Retail Park, and the website will remain live until further notice.
A spokesman for Mothercare Leeds said “This is a great opportunity for customers to pick up some amazing deals as everything is reduced.
"Demand will be high so don’t wait to grab a fantastic deal, especially if you’re Christmas shopping!
"We’d also like to thank our customers in the local area for their historic support of the Mothercare brand."
Following the previous closure of 60 stores, Mothercare announced it had entered administration on Wednesday putting 2,500 jobs at risk.