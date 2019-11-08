Huge discounts at Mothercare Leeds as 'everything must go' sale launched

Prices will be slashed at the Leeds store, on Crown Point Retail Park, and the website will remain live until further notice.

A spokesman for Mothercare Leeds said “This is a great opportunity for customers to pick up some amazing deals as everything is reduced.

"Demand will be high so don’t wait to grab a fantastic deal, especially if you’re Christmas shopping!

Prices have been slashed at Mothercare in Leeds as the 'everything must go' closing down sale launches

"We’d also like to thank our customers in the local area for their historic support of the Mothercare brand."