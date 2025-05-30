Huddersfield's Hela Brands appoints Alice Green as marketing director

Huddersfield-based brand licensing house Hela Brands has appointed Alice Green as Marketing Director.

In her new role Alice takes responsibility for all marketing-related activities at Hela, heading up a dedicated team of nine. She will work across the business and with brand owners to deliver effective campaigns that drive awareness as well as position brands in the marketplace, creating excitement and demand.

Having worked in marketing for 15 years and at a senior level for brands including New Balance, Fanatics and LOVE Creative, she is well qualified and brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to the new role.

Determined to top £100m turnover in the next three years, fast growing Hela Brands is the market leader in design, sourcing, distribution and promotion for sports and lifestyle brands and currently represents a portfolio of well-known brands including ellesse, AVX Avirex Dept., Reebok Outerwear, Nautica and Patrick.

Alice Green at Hela Brands

In addition to the variety of brands, overall size of the business and talented team, it was the future growth and potential of Hela Brands that attracted Alice and she is looking forward to making an impact.

She said: “It’s great to join Hela at this exciting time, as we complete the rebrand and really start to move forward with our growth plans. Ultimately, I would like Hela Brands to be renowned for best-in-class marketing at every level of the licensing funnel and for brands to seek us out because they know we will pay detailed attention to brand expression and are committed to successful wholesale partnerships.

“Success in marketing will add to our already exceptional offering of design, product development and distribution.”

CEO at Hela Brands Ray Evans added: “I’m delighted to welcome Alice to the team. She brings incredible experience and a real passion for the role and I’m confident she will help us deliver on our ambitions to provide a world class marketing offering for our brand partners.”

Having worked internationally in France, Amsterdam, Beijing and Edinburgh, Alice is now settled in Salford, Greater Manchester. When not working she plays Roller Derby in 5 Nations, Tier 3, with Manchester team, Arcadia.

With its head office in Huddersfield, an international distribution centre in Biggleswade and showrooms in London and Germany, Hela Brands is a market leader in the design, sourcing, distribution and promotion of high profile consumer brands, delivering strong brand identities, outstanding product ranges and navigating changing consumer trends in UK and international markets. For further information visit www.helabrands.com.