Huddersfield's Emma wins National PA of the Year award

Huddersfield's Emma Thomas is officially one of the best personal assistants in the UK.

PA to the CEO and senior leadership team at Huddersfield-based apparel licencing house Focus Brands, Emma beat fierce competition from nine others to be recognised as National PA of the Year at the recent Manchester PA Awards.

Seeking to celebrate and support professionals who have exceeded expectations and exemplify hard work, dedication and passion within their roles, The Manchester PA Awards is held annually. The recent event, held at The Point at Emirates Old Trafford, saw more than 550 from the Northwest business community come together to recognise and applaud the incredible support delivered by the region’s personal and executive assistants.

Nominated by chief executive officer at Focus Brands, Ray Evans, with the full support of the senior leadership team, Emma has worked for Focus Brands for more than five years and is an integral part of the smooth running of the company’s day-to-day operations and the daily commitments and diaries of the C-suite.

Andrew Bell from Achieve Hospitality, Emma Thomas, Capital DJ Jordan North

In addition to providing a comprehensive PA function, her responsibilities also include health and safety, facilities management, recruitment and support to the HR team, booking and managing all company travel and organising the Christmas party plus other events.

Delighted to make the initial shortlist and thrilled to be announced as one of the overall winners on the night of the event itself, Emma commented:

“I love my job and am over the moon to have won this award, it is amazing to be appreciated and recognised for my role within the wider team. It’s such a positive culture here at Focus Brands, everyone is passionate about making the business a success, empowered to rise to challenges and supported to do their best. I never know exactly what each day is going to bring. It’s busy and varied and I wouldn’t have it any other way.”

CEO Ray Evans added: “We would be lost without Emma’s daily support, so we had to nominate her in the awards. I’m delighted that she’s been recognised for everything she does to support the business and make our daily working lives easier. It is thoroughly well deserved.”

44-year-old Emma lives in Oakes with her husband and family. She juggles her busy working life with being a mum of two and enjoys family time, working out in the gym, growing vegetables in her garden and reading a good crime thriller.

With offices in Huddersfield and London, Focus Brands is a market leader in the design, sourcing, distribution and promotion of high profile consumer brands, delivering strong brand identities, outstanding product ranges and navigating changing consumer trends in UK and international markets.