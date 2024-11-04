Huddersfield Care Worker Wins Award for Commitment to Learning

A Huddersfield care worker who supports adults living with learning disabilities has scooped a national award for her commitment to learning.

Emma Rice is a Team Leader at Langdale House, an eight-bed specialist residential service supporting individuals with learning disabilities. It is part of the Cygnet Social Caree division.

She scooped one of the top prizes at the Cygnet Group achievement awards, a day of celebration for caring, dedicated and hard-working colleagues across the health and social care sector.

She won the Learner of the Year award which recognised an individual who has applied their learning or research to make positive improvements at Cygnet during the past year.

The awards, now in their third year, were held at Edgbaston Cricket Ground in Birmingham, on Thursday 24 October. They were hosted by actress and comedian Sally Phillips, together with her son Olly, who are patrons of the Downs Syndrome Association.

The nomination script for Emma read: “Emma has worked harder than ever at Langdale House to grow and develop her confidence. Her growth and hard work have been recognised.

“Emma is always keen to learn new things and requesting to go on courses as well as using her own time to read up on policies and procedures to expand her own knowledge.

“She is a great example of self-improvement and overcoming adversity.”

Upon receiving the award, Emma said: “It was an overwhelming experience. I genuinely did not believe I was going to win, until the moment I heard my name. I’d like to say thank you to everybody at Langdale who have never stopped believing in me.

“The day was about celebrating each other and it was magical. I was filled with so much joy, it made me feel incredible and I think we all need that at times.”

Dr Tony Romero, Cygnet CEO, said: “It is always a genuine pleasure for me to hear how Cygnet staff are making an incredible difference to some of society’s most vulnerable people. The work they are doing, and the care they are providing, is having a positive impact on so many lives.

“The awards are about recognising and honouring the dedication, compassion and sheer hard work shown by staff who, no matter their role, play a vital part in the provision of patient and resident care.”