HSL Chairs Relocates Ipswich Showroom to New Location

Yorkshire-based specialist furniture manufacturer and retailer HSL Chairs is thrilled to announce the relocation of their Ipswich showroom, which will now be located within popular neighbourhood shopping centre, Greenway in Ravenswood.

Comfort specialists at the showroom will welcome customers from 9am on Friday 16th May into the brand-new showroom. Customers are invited to explore the exciting new showroom and products, and as part of their Exclusive Chair Assesment Service, occupational therapist trained Comfort Specialists can guide each customer to sit back and relax whilst leading them through a personalised fitting to ensure that each point of the body is supported to maximise comfort and overall wellbeing.

To celebrate the opening, the first 20 customers to visit the showroom will receive an exclusive HSL goody bag filled with feel-good treats. Plus, all visitors to receive a quote from the HSL specialists within the first month will be entered into a prize draw to win a luxury Fortnum & Mason hamper.

The recently updated showroom will feature the latest styles from HSL, showcasing a range of riser recliners, adjustable beds, fireside chairs, and complimentary sofas. Renowned brands like Stressless, Himolla and Nicoletti will also be displayed at the new location, offering customers a diverse selection of chairs and sofas to meet their needs and help them find the perfect fit for ultimate comfort.

HSL Burrows and Glenmore Collection

Ben Waters, CEO at HSL Chairs, said. “We’re really pleased to be opening our new Ipswich store in such a great location. It’s almost twice the size of our previous showroom, which means we can offer a much wider range of our specialist chairs as well as offering an even better shopping experience for our customers.

The new showroom will feature new furniture collections from European brands Himolla and Nicoletti, offering beautifully made pieces that combine modern style with true comfort and support. They’re designed to look great in your home, but just as importantly, they feel good and are built with everyday wellbeing in mind which delivers the HSL values.

Ipswich has always been an important part of our store network, and this move is reflective of our investment in the area and our commitment to provide local customers the very best service we can.”

For more information on the store’s reopening or speak to one of the stores Comfort Specialists, visitwww.hslchairs.com.