(L-R) Graeme Scott, MD of sarn Technologies Ltd and Dan Kitchen, CEO of razorblue

Razorblue has acquired Stirling-based sarn Technologies Ltd for an undisclosed sum. Founded by CEO Dan Kitchen, razorblue has grown from two employees to more than 120, with a 30 per cent headcount growth in the last year alone.

The company’s head office is in Catterick, with additional offices in Wynyard, Manchester, Edinburgh, Leeds, London, Newcastle and Stirling.

Razorblue works with 500 businesses, providing a range of services including managed IT support, connectivity, cloud solutions and business software.

The company recorded a 32 per cent growth in turnover during the 2020 to 2021 financial year to £9m.

Mr Kitchen commented: “We’re excited to have expanded our business further into Scotland.

“While our roots are in the North of England, our client base is located throughout the UK.

“It makes sense to acquire a business that is already doing what we do, but in a different location.

“I’m very confident that this addition to the group will enable us to not only continue to provide an excellent service to the existing clients of both razorblue and sarn Technologies, but many other businesses across Scotland.”

Razorblue acquired Manchester-based J-Media in 2019 and has seen continued growth across the North of England.

Mr Kitchen added: “Our shared experience of 30 years and alignment of values will ensure this is a seamless transition with minimal disruption to ongoing commitments and service levels.”

Graeme Scott, the managing director of sarn Technologies Ltd, said: “This acquisition is set to be a perfect blend of technical synergies, fitting with our aspirations for the future of sarn Technologies.

“Razorblue aligns with our values and they too lead with a customer-centric approach to business.

“There will now be a more extensive range of services available to our valued customers, as well as career progression opportunities for the technical team.”

The firm is in the process of securing a larger office in Scotland to accommodate future growth.