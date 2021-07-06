How Leeds-based Getech is set to play a significant role in deployment of hydrogen rolling stock on British railways

Library image of new sleepers being installed on Britain's mainline railway

Getech has announced that H2 Green Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of Getech, has signed a non-binding Memorandum of Understanding with Eversholt Rail to develop hydrogen supply services for the UK railway.

In a statement, Getech said: "Pursuant to the MoU, H2 Green and Eversholt Rail have agreed to work together to determine the production and refuelling infrastructure required to support wide-scale deployment of hydrogen-powered trains.

"The focus of the partnership is to provide low-cost and reliable green hydrogen for trains, a prerequisite for the deployment of fleets on routes where electrification is not technically or economically viable. In Scotland, these routes initially include the Far North and West Highland Lines.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"The company believes that the MoU will be a catalyst that enables the rapid deployment of hydrogen rolling stock for the UK railways. The next stage of the strategic partnership will be the development of commercial propositions for rail hydrogen supply systems, which H2Green and Eversholt Rail will together present to transport operators, infrastructure companies, and relevant government departments and agencies. Further announcements regarding the progress of such proposals will be made, as appropriate."

Jonathan Copus, chief executive officer commented: "Hydrogen has been designated a strategic fuel by the UK Government and it is set to play a key role in the decarbonisation of commercial transport.

"Getech is working to accelerate hydrogen adoption by using our location analytics to identify optimal sites to develop hydrogen production, storage, and refuelling networks. We are also progressing multiple discussions with potential anchor customers.

"For rail companies operating in remote locations, there is a compelling economic and business rationale to be both early adopters and large volume customers of green hydrogen. We are therefore pleased to be working in partnership with Eversholt Rail, a leading UK railway rolling stock owner, to advance the infrastructure essential to supporting wide-scale deployment of hydrogen-powered trains.