Housing market drives successful six months for Leeds Building Society

Richard Fearon, chief executive of Leeds Building Society.

As he reported interim results for H1 2021, Richard Fearon said the mutual’s strategy of supporting customers in under-served sectors had driven a successful six months as the housing market continued to trade strongly.

This included helping more than 8,600 first time buyers onto the housing ladder in 2021, a new record for any half year period and a record 37 per cent share of the society’s new lending overall.

The rebound in home buying and remortgage activity since summer 2020 led to some of the biggest months for mortgage applications in Leeds Building Society’s long history and in 2021 its busiest ever half year.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gross lending was up by 97 per cent at £2.0bn (£1.0bn 30 June 2020) which, together with an increase in Net Interest Margin, delivered half year profit before tax of £70.3m (£32.6m 30 June 2020).

“In responding to the ongoing challenges posed by the pandemic we’ve remained focused on our core purpose, to help people save and have the home they want, and kept our members at the heart of our long term business priorities,” said Mr Fearon.

“We’ve supported the housing market at an exceptionally busy time, and supported our existing borrowers by offering mortgage payment deferrals, as well as waiving arrears fees until the end of this year.

“We’ve supported our savers by keeping branches open for access to essential financial services and have carried on paying 0.56 per cent above the market average rate, which equates to an extra £78.5m in our savings members’ pockets.

“I’m immensely proud of my colleagues and their sustained efforts as the impact of the pandemic on our members has continued to evolve. Their professionalism and dedication served the society well throughout 2020 and has been evident again during 2021, helping us to achieve an outstanding performance."

Mr Fearon said the mutual had completed more steps to upgrade its IT systems and it was proceeding to plan with further major improvements to future-proof operations and boost resilience, such as our new data centres.

“This investment programme will benefit our membership as a whole by enabling greater efficiencies, reducing costs and cutting our environmental impact," he said.

He added: “In reporting 2020’s results, we set out our strategic aim to be carbon net neutral for scope 1 and 2 emissions by the end of 2022 and are on target to achieve this 12 months early, as we continue to invest significant effort in progressing our responsible business strategy.

“At a time when other employers have been laying off staff or placing them on furlough, I’m pleased we’ve done neither and instead have been able to carry on investing in skills and created more than 80 new roles. These have been concentrated on strengthening important functions such as IT and data, as well as adding more underwriters and business development managers to improve service for our intermediary partners.

“In addition, we’re increasing our minimum full time equivalent salary to £18,200 per annum, a new base salary level for colleagues of £10 per hour, above and beyond our commitment as an accredited Living Wage Employer, and 50p per hour more than the Real Living Wage outside London.

“It’s a landmark year for us in 2021 and we’re using learnings from the pandemic to ensure we keep on evolving. Having completed the move into our EPC A-rated new head office in Sovereign Street, we’re experimenting with the flexible space it offers to find the right balance for hybrid working, and we’re really looking forward to the imminent opening of our newest, largest branch in Leeds city centre.”

Increased operating costs for 2021 were anticipated to reflect the scale of investment in future-proofing the society and its operations for years to come. Despite that, cost to income and cost to asset ratios of 44.9 per cent and 0.56 per cent respectively (52.5 per cent and 0.47 per cent 30 June 2020) remain among the best in the building society sector, Mr Fearon said.

The society maintained its cautious approach to navigating the pandemic, with tighter lending policy and criteria than pre-covid, strong liquidity levels well above regulatory requirements and appropriate levels of provisions to reflect the fact economic conditions remain volatile and uncertain. Total arrears remain at a low level, comparing favourably against industry benchmarks, and the society continues to retain extremely strong levels of capital, with a CET 1 ratio of 37.6 per cent (34.5 per cent June 30, 2020).

Mr Fearon added: “The pandemic has created obstacles for all of us to overcome but for almost a century and a half the society’s strength has protected our security and independence through previous periods of economic and social upheaval.