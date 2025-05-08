Housebuilder delivers more than 1,500 homes and creates 703 jobs across Hull

By chloe anderson
Contributor
Published 8th May 2025, 09:42 BST
Updated 8th May 2025, 10:36 BST
Through an ongoing partnership with Hull City Council, top 10 housebuilder, Keepmoat, has delivered more than 1,500 quality new homes in the city since 2015, including 207 affordable homes.

Working to support the local authority’s Hull Citywide Developer Partnership (HCDP), the housebuilder has most recently celebrated completion at its Amy Johnson development, a 485-strong housing regeneration project designed to create a vibrant and sustainable community.

Keepmoat has transformed the former Amy Johnson School site to support the HCDP initiative, which aims to deliver approximately 4,000 mixed-tenure homes in Hull over a 13-year period.

Through its partnership with the council, the housebuilder has delivered a total of 1,526 homes over the last 11 years, created 57 apprenticeships, 703 local jobs and delivered construction career events and talks to more than 2,000 young people.

Hull

Cllr Paul Drake-Davis, Hull City Council’s Portfolio Holder for Regeneration and Housing said: “As part of the Hull Citywide Developer Partnership, Keepmoat has made a significant contribution to the council’s ambitious housing regeneration initiative by providing quality, modern, and energy efficient homes across all tenures in new, attractive neighbourhoods.

“Moreover, through its social value programme, Keepmoat has established itself as a much-valued partner in improving the city’s social, economic and environmental wellbeing, including, for example, helping to upskill our residents by creating jobs, apprenticeships, and by offering other training opportunities.”

The partnership has also seen the housebuilder transform 73 acres of brownfield land and invest more than £123,134 in community donations to support local groups across the Hull region.

Ben Hindley, Land & Partnerships Director at Keepmoat, Yorkshire East added: “At Keepmoat, we believe that our responsibility goes beyond building homes. By prioritising our partnerships and community engagement, we deliver more than just new homes, we transform communities and improve the lives of local people.

Keepmoat, has delivered more than 1,500 quality new homes in Hull since 2015

“Supporting local people, engaging with residents and fostering collaboration with our partners allows us to make a real difference. We’re dedicated to ensuring that every project we undertake contributes to a brighter, more sustainable future for everyone involved.”

To find out more please visit: www.keepmoat.com

