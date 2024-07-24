Housebuilder bolsters growth in West Yorkshire with new senior hire

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Top 10 UK homebuilder, Keepmoat, has announced the appointment of Steve Lister as Regional Construction Director, to head up the construction arm of the business in the Yorkshire West region.

Steve brings significant experience of growing and scaling business operations, as well as building construction teams to support success and overarching business plans. In his role as Regional Construction Director, Steve will focus on placemaking and design to provide fantastic quality homes in locations with strong transport links for people across West Yorkshire.

With almost 30 years of experience in the housebuilding industry across a series of senior roles, most recently with Bellway Homes and Barratt Homes, Steve has extensive knowledge of delivering key construction vision projects.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Commenting on his appointment, Steve said: “I am very excited to be part of Keepmoat and to head up construction in its Yorkshire West region. At a time of significant growth across the area, with the recent relocation to a larger office to accommodate the growing team, the business is committed to creating fantastic construction projects with design and placemaking at their heart.

Steve Lister, Regional Construction Director

“Since moving into the housebuilding space in 1997, I’ve developed a passion for driving growth, developing teams and achieving exceptional results. I am looking forward to deploying the experience I have gained to grow the Yorkshire West region over the coming years.”

Keepmoat's footprint across the region encompasses multiple operational sites covering Leeds, Bradford and Wakefield. Flagship partnerships are ongoing with a range of key organisations including local authorities and key housing associations.

Chris Clingo, Regional Managing Director at Keepmoat, Yorkshire West, added: “I’m really pleased to see Steve join the regional team to play a key role in developing our business and his significant experience will be crucial in enabling us to continue to build on our success.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Keepmoat is a top 10 UK partnership homebuilder with a track-record of delivering quality homes in regions across the UK. To date, Keepmoat has built over 35,000 homes, transforming brownfield sites into thriving new communities.