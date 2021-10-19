House builder Bellway highlights supply chain concerns as profits double

The group posted a 102.4% jump in pre-tax profits to £479 million for the year to July 31 as revenues leaped 40.3% to £3.12 billion thanks to a booming property market.

Newcastle-based Bellway flagged the impact of ongoing supply chain disruption, which is pushing up prices of materials such as steel, timber and MDF, though it said there were some signs that recent soaring prices are “beginning to subside”.

It added that lorry driver shortages and the recent fuel crisis has also impacted materials availability while it is further battling amid wider labour shortages.

Bellway said: “In general, these constraints are manageable by adopting good procurement disciplines and forward planning.