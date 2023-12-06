A Leeds-based boiler installation company has announced its closure, putting the livelihoods of 130 people at risk.

HomeServe, which is registered on Google as being based in Colton, has confirmed that it will be closing the business as a result of loss-making over several years and that 130 people are at risk of redundancy.

The Yorkshire Evening Post was contacted by an employee who said that staff were told about the news on Tuesday morning.

A spokesperson for the company said: “HomeServe confirms that we are regrettably having to close our Leeds-based boiler installation business. We will be supporting all affected employees during this period.”Elaborating on the matter, they added: “The business has been loss-making for several years and despite the significant efforts of the team, the scale required to deliver sustainable growth and profitability has not been achieved

“130 people are at risk of redundancy and we are working to ensure favourable terms and conditions, and provide every support that we are able to during this time

“HomeServe’s core membership business is not impacted by these developments”